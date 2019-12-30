Worthing support group launched by National Tremor Foundation

A new Worthing support group is to be launched by the National Tremor Foundation, following a successful presentation during Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Worthing Shakers support group will be open to people with neurological tremor, such as essential tremor or orthostatic tremor.

Lighting the candle to launch Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week, Dawn Carn, minister at Offington Park Methodist Church, with Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe, co'founders Bob Smytherman and Carol Barber, and Val Turner, executive member for health and wellbeing on Worthing Borough Council. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190553-1

The aim is to bring people together to share experiences and tips on coping with tremor.

The launch meeting will be on Saturday, January 18, from 1pm to 4.30pm at Goring Methodist Hall, Bury Drive, Worthing.

Bob Smytherman and Carol Barber, co–founders of Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week, said they were delighted to announce the launch.

Mr Smytherman said: “Following the success of the National Tremor Foundation presentation at Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week back in October, we are delighted to announce the launch of a new support group in Worthing by the mayor of Worthing, Mrs Hazel Thorpe.

“We will be on hand to welcome people to the launch and learn more about the work of the Tremor Foundation.”

Admission is free and pre-booking is not necessary but it is advisable to reserve a place, along with a contact number, should there be any updates. Contact organiser Jackie Farrell be email jackie@tremor.org.uk or telephone 07843 777288.

Visit tremor.org.uk for more information.