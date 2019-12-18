Worthing Town Cryers treated to lunch as thank you for its work improving mealtime for people living with dementia

Support group Worthing Town Cryers has been treated to a ‘thank you’ lunch as a reward for its work with Steamplicity, improving the mealtime experience for those living with dementia.

The group is run by people who live well with dementia and the annual event, now in its fourth year, saw members enjoy a festive afternoon, including three-course meal.

Worthing Town Cryers are treated to Christmas dinner

Worthing Town Cryers gives key insight to Compass Group UK & Ireland, which operates Steamplicity, an innovative steam cooking system. The members’ invaluable feedback helps the Steamplicity team understand how to improve its offering and has led to it introducing various initiatives aimed at improving mealtimes.

Steve Cenci, managing director, healthcare, said: “I would like to personally say thank you to the dementia group for their continued work with us.

“Our healthcare team is extremely passionate about continuing to support research projects for those living with dementia. The feedback we receive here is invaluable and greatly assists in allowing us to shape our food offers developed for those living with dementia.”

The partners were brought together through Alzheimer’s Society, which has benefited from fundraising by Compass Group’s healthcare teams since 2015. To date more than £320,000 has been donate for ongoing research projects.

The Worthing Town Cryers’ name was adopted out of a passion for ensuring there is a voice within West Sussex community, making it more accessible to those with dementia.

Tim Wilkins, West Sussex service user involvement officer for Alzheimer’s Society, said: “The Christmas lunch team from Steamplicity once again served up a lovely festive menu to the wonderful members of the Worthing Town Cryers.

“This was the fourth year and it was great to catch up with the team. Having such brilliant hosts certainly got the Town Cryer members in the Christmas spirit.”