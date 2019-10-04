Worthing woman traumatised by chemo hair loss will now Brave the Shave to ‘show cancer who’s boss’

Losing her hair during chemotherapy was traumatic for Worthing cancer patient Kate Giammatteo but now she is going bald by choice with Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kate wants to highlight the work of the amazing Macmillan nurses after they helped her during her breast cancer.

Kate Giammatteo before chemotherapy led to her losing her lovely long hair

Colleague Mandy Grantham and Kate will both be doing Brave the Shave at The Range in East Worthing, where they work.

Kate said: “I had breast cancer during 2017 and 2018, and found that the Macmillan nurses were fantastic. Therefore, it was a no-brainer for me to do something to highlight their amazing efforts to support cancer sufferers everywhere.

“I lost all my hair during chemotherapy and as it was very long, it was quite traumatic for me.

“The breast cancer was diagnosed in September 2017 and I had a lump removed that October. Following on from that, my chemo started in January 2018, which is when I lost my hair.

“Radiotherapy followed chemo and this was when the Macmillan nurses were brilliant. I was worried that I would not be able to attend the Royal Sussex hospital for the radiotherapy as I was unable to pay for the public transport to get there.

“A Macmillan nurse helped me fill out a form to hopefully obtain a grant to help with travel costs. Thankfully, it was approved and I was able to have my treatments. Without Macmillan, I would have been severely out of pocket and I shall always be grateful to them.”

The Brave the Shave is planned for Friday, October 11, at 3.30pm, alongside a bake sale.

Kate hopes that by completing the shave, two years after cancer struck, she will be able move on.

She said: “Hopefully I can fundraise for Macmillan so they can continue helping people get through this dreadful disease. That is one of the reasons why I want to Brave The Shave.”

Visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/catherine-giammatteo for more information and to make a donation.

The Brave the Shave is dedicated to Kate’s friend Richard How, who was diagnosed with cancer just as she was coming to the end of her treatment.

Kate said: “Following his treatment, we all thought he had beaten it. Unfortunately, last month it came back and the doctors have said it is terminal this time.

“I know how much the Macmillan nurses do for cancer patients so I would like to show my support for both Richard and the Macmillan nurses by braving the shave. Together let’s show cancer who’s boss.”