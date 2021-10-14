Ten years ago, celebrating the 50th anniversary of 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group. Picture: Gerald Thompson W25190H11
17 pictures of 2nd Durrington Sea Scouts over the years

As 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group celebrates its 60th anniversary, we look back at some of the pictures from community events it has been involved with in the past 15 years.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 12:15 pm

The group has been involved in the Worthing Rotary Carnival, Durrington Festival, charity fundraising and Remembrance Day services.

CLICK HERE to read how 2nd Durrington Sea Scouts finally found their own home

1.

2nd Durrington Sea Scouts

Photo: Worthing

2.

The 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group float at the Worthing Rotary Carnival in 2006. Picture: Stephen Goodger W35274h6

Photo: Worthing

3.

Cubs and Beavers enjoying mini pioneering at the 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group open day in 2007. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey W03262H7

Photo: Worthing

4.

Worthing Churches sleepout Broadwater School Saturday the 2nd Durrington Sea Scouts

Photo: Worthing

