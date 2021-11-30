Three weeks later, he swapped his reindeer for a horse for a ride along Worthing seafront and then slid into the back of a white taxi to be transported to the Guildbourne Centre, where he was greeted by Robin Hood and chatted with children on his way to the grotto.

In another change of transport, Father Christmas was taken by fire engine to the St Barnabas House hospice Christmas fayre on December 1, 2007. That year, he also visited the Worthing Mencap Christmas fair at the Assembly Hall in November 2007 and Broadwater Community Association’s Christmas bazaar.

Also that Christmas 14 years ago, Alexandra Bastedo, the actress who founded ABC Animal Sanctuary in West Chiltington, took Jack and Jill MerryLegs to the Worthing Council for Voluntary Service Christmas market and decorated Christmas trees went on display at a festival at St George’s Church, East Worthing.

1. Christmas comes to Worthing in 2007, with Father Christmas riding into the town centre on his sleigh, pulled by reindeer. Picture: Stephen Goodger Photo: Worthing Photo Sales

