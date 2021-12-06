Field Place First School Nativity in December 2006. Picture: Mick Canning
Field Place First School Nativity in December 2006. Picture: Mick Canning

21 pictures of Nativity plays in Worthing and Sompting from 2006

Nothing indicates Christmas is nearly here more than a Nativity play.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:54 pm

We hope to be running pictures of this year’s festive shows but while we wait for this, here are pictures of various Nativity plays performed by schools and churches 15 years ago.

1.

Children taking part in the Sandhurst School Nativity play at Cornstone Methodist Church in Worthing in December 2006. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales

2.

Children taking part in the Sandhurst School Nativity play at Cornstone Methodist Church in Worthing in December 2006. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales

3.

Children taking part in the Sandhurst School Nativity play at Cornstone Methodist Church in Worthing in December 2006. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales

4.

W50006H6_WH_WHITE STYLES GT 06.12.06. Nativity W50006H6. MAYOAK0003376241

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales
Worthing
Next Page
Page 1 of 5