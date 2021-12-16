A group of children from Worthing Tabernacle performed opposite their church for the open-air Nativity, which was watched by more than 100 people. Organisers said the Nativity was wonderful, despite the freezing temperatures the children had to endure while performing their lines.

Everything went well, though they had to make do without the donkey as planned due to the weather. The mayor, Ann Sayers, attended the Nativity and read some Bible passages and the church minister asked the children to remember Jesus during all the Christmas festivities.

Nativity plays were also put on at various schools in the town, including Broadwater CofE School, Whytemead First School, Hawthorns First School, West Park First School, Broadwater Manor and Elm Grove First School.

