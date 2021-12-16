The live Nativity at Worthing Town Hall in December 2010. Picture: Gerald Thompson
24 pictures of Worthing Nativity plays in 2010, including an open-air performance

Sheep, goats and even a stuffed life-size camel helped recall the story of the birth of Jesus outside Worthing Town Hall in December 2010.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 4:00 pm

A group of children from Worthing Tabernacle performed opposite their church for the open-air Nativity, which was watched by more than 100 people. Organisers said the Nativity was wonderful, despite the freezing temperatures the children had to endure while performing their lines.

Everything went well, though they had to make do without the donkey as planned due to the weather. The mayor, Ann Sayers, attended the Nativity and read some Bible passages and the church minister asked the children to remember Jesus during all the Christmas festivities.

Nativity plays were also put on at various schools in the town, including Broadwater CofE School, Whytemead First School, Hawthorns First School, West Park First School, Broadwater Manor and Elm Grove First School.

Broadwater Cof E School's Nativity play in December 2010. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Broadwater Cof E School's Nativity play in December 2010. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Whytemead First School's Nativity play at Broadwater Baptist Church in December 2010. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Whytemead First School's Nativity play at Broadwater Baptist Church in December 2010. Picture: Stephen Goodger

