27 pictures of Worthing Nativity plays and Christmas performances from 2008

Children across the area celebrated the festive season with performances for their parents and other pupils.
1.
The 2008 Nativity scene at Durrington First School. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey W50082H8.
2.
Angels from The Laurels' Nativity in 2008. Picture: Stephen Goodger W49191H8
3.
The three kings from The Laurels' Nativity in 2008. Picture: Stephen Goodger W49192H8
4.
The Nativity scene at Goring First School in 2008. Picture: Stephen Goodger W49196H8
