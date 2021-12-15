27 pictures of Worthing Nativity plays and Christmas performances from 2008

News you can trust since 1920

The Nativity scene at Goring First School in 2008. Picture: Stephen Goodger W49196H8

The three kings from The Laurels' Nativity in 2008. Picture: Stephen Goodger W49192H8

Angels from The Laurels' Nativity in 2008. Picture: Stephen Goodger W49191H8

The 2008 Nativity scene at Durrington First School. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey W50082H8.

Children across the area celebrated the festive season with performances for their parents and other pupils.