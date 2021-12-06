7 pictures of Nativity plays in Ferring and Findon from 2006

We hope to be running pictures of this year’s festive shows but while we wait for this, here are pictures of various Nativity plays performed by schools and churches 15 years ago.
Some of the pupils at The Laurels First School in Worthing in a scene from their Nativity play in December 2006. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey
Pupils from St John the Baptist Primary School in Findon in a scene from their Nativity play entitled The Christmas Farm. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey
Pupils from St John the Baptist Primary School in Findon in a scene from their Nativity play entitled The Christmas Farm. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey
The Nativity scene at Ferring CE Primary School in 2006. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey
