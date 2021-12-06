Children at Ferring Funtime Preschool performing their Nativity play in December 2006. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey
7 pictures of Nativity plays in Ferring and Findon from 2006

Nothing indicates Christmas is nearly here more than a Nativity play.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 6th December 2021, 4:53 pm

We hope to be running pictures of this year’s festive shows but while we wait for this, here are pictures of various Nativity plays performed by schools and churches 15 years ago.

Some of the pupils at The Laurels First School in Worthing in a scene from their Nativity play in December 2006. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey

Pupils from St John the Baptist Primary School in Findon in a scene from their Nativity play entitled The Christmas Farm. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey

Pupils from St John the Baptist Primary School in Findon in a scene from their Nativity play entitled The Christmas Farm. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey

The Nativity scene at Ferring CE Primary School in 2006. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey

