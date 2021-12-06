9 pictures of Nativity plays in Shoreham and Southwick from 2006

We hope to be running pictures of this year’s festive shows but while we wait for this, here are pictures of various Nativity plays performed by schools and churches 15 years ago.
1.
Nativity at Holmbush First School in December 2006 with Rebecca Bushby and Oliver Reid as Mary and Joseph, angels and a band. Picture: Stephen Goodger
Photo: Worthing
2.
Nativity at Holmbush First School in December 2006 with Rebecca Bushby and Oliver Reid as Mary and Joseph, angels and a band. Picture: Stephen Goodger
Photo: Worthing
3.
Nativity at Holmbush First School in December 2006 with Rebecca Bushby and Oliver Reid as Mary and Joseph, angels and a band. Picture: Stephen Goodger
Photo: Worthing
4.
Manor Hall First School's Nativity play in Southwick in December 2006. Picture: Gerald Thompson
Photo: Worthing