Conker Festival at the Henty Arms, Ferring, in 2012. Pictures: Stephen Goodger.
Conker Festival: 26 past pictures of Sompting Village Morris’ annual extravaganza

Contestants of all ages battle it out in Sompting Village Morris’ action-packed Conker Festival at the Henty Arms in Ferring each year. The festival has been running since 2005 and it is always busy. It is good old-fashioned fun and a great day out for the family, with dancing and music as well as the conker battles.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:33 am

Over the years, the weather and the harvest have varied but 2014, for example, was a particularly bumper year for conkers and more than 50 people took part in the festival. It is open to everyone and you will often see four-year-olds doing battle with their grandparents. Two years previously, it was a different story, with a blight of conkers, resulting in the morris dancers scouring the county for prime examples to use on the day.

This year’s festival will be on Saturday, October 16, at midday, with guests The Duckpond Sailors.

Conker Festival at the Henty Arms, Ferring, in 2012. Pictures: Stephen Goodger.

Conker Festival at the Henty Arms, Ferring, in 2012. Pictures: Stephen Goodger.

Conker Festival at the Henty Arms, Ferring, in 2012. Pictures: Stephen Goodger.

Conker Festival at the Henty Arms, Ferring, in 2012. Pictures: Stephen Goodger.

