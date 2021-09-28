Over the years, the weather and the harvest have varied but 2014, for example, was a particularly bumper year for conkers and more than 50 people took part in the festival. It is open to everyone and you will often see four-year-olds doing battle with their grandparents. Two years previously, it was a different story, with a blight of conkers, resulting in the morris dancers scouring the county for prime examples to use on the day.
This year’s festival will be on Saturday, October 16, at midday, with guests The Duckpond Sailors.
