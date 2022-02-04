Reception class at Whytemead Primary School in 2012
Reception class at Whytemead Primary School in 2012

Here are the children who started school in Worthing in 2012

Did your child start their first year at school in Worthing back in 2012?

By Elaine Hammond
Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:08 pm

If so there is a good chance they are pictured here in our picture gallery. We have been through our archives and found a good selection of reception class pictures our photographers took in the autumn of 2012.

For other years, click on the links below:

1. Hawthorn First School

Reception class at Hawthorn First School in 2012

2. English Martyrs Catholic Primary School

Reception class at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School in 2012

3. Bramber First School

Reception class at Bramber First School in 2012

4. Bramber First School

Reception class at Bramber First School in 2012

