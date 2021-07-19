Littlehampton Carnival 2011: Fairy-tale ending as Littlehampton pulls off best procession for several years
There was a fairy-tale ending to the Littlehampton Carnival 10 years ago, after a year of hard work behind the scenes. Big crowds turned out and thousands of pounds were raised for youth centres in the area.
The theme for the 2011 procession was fairy tales and the myth and fantasy world inspired one of the best parades the town had seen for several years. Colour, creativity and imagination were harnessed to bring alive stories from childhood.
No one did it better than Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society, which won the decorative float category, most colourful float and best overall float, with its impressive castle and characters in sumptuous costumes from numerous tales including Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots and Robin Hood.
