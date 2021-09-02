Littlehampton Town Show: Look what happened 10 years ago with scenes from 2011

Entertainment from nearer home was provided by Littlehampton-based Dance Industry, Razzamataz and Bodyshock, together with cheerleading champions Sussex Tornados. The show once again served up its rich mixture of fun for all the family, the superb horticultural, crafts and cookery show and an impressive range of community organisations housed in a large marquee.
Back again that year was the interactive Pet Farm with goats, chickens and ducks and a free-to-enter pet show, organised by Littlehampton Dog Training Club. New at the show was the Spider Mountain Climb, with the challenge to find a way up through a maze of seven elasticated spiders’ webs.
