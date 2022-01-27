Roy Hudd, Joan Laurie and Wyn Calvin at the unveiling of the blue plaque for Gladys Morgan, Joan's mother, in Salisbury Road, Worthing, in December 2012.
Meet 14 famous Worthing people honoured with blue plaques

From kings to playwrights and entertainers to medical men, Worthing has a wealth of famous people connected to the town who have been honoured with blue plaques.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:44 am
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:53 am

The Worthing Society is responsible for many blue plaques and has a huge amount of information on its website worthingsociety.org.uk

1. King Edward VII

Worthing has a long connection with royalty. King Edward VII stayed at Beach House in Worthing a number of times between 1907 and 1910. During one visit, it is said he sat on Worthing Pier reading his newspaper when he was invited to join in a game of deck quoits.

Photo: Hilsea

2. King Edward VII

The blue plaque for King Edward VII at Beach House, in Brighton Road, Worthing

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Beach House

Beach House in Worthing has three blue plaques. It is one of the last surviving villas of the Regency period and has been home to many people and organisations over the years.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. 1937 Basque refugees

Christine Brown and Maria Teresa Grijalba unveiling the blue plaque for the 1937 Basque refugees at Beach House in May 2007. Picture: Gerald Thompson W21043H7

Photo: JPIMedia

