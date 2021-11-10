University of Chichester 2011 graduation: A year with special significance. Pictures: Kate Shemilt C111769
University of Chichester 2011 graduation: A year with special significance. Pictures: Kate Shemilt C111769

University of Chichester 2011 graduation: A year with special significance

Ten years ago, the University of Chichester’s graduation event held special significance, as one ceremony was held on Remembrance Day. The place was jam-packed, with around 7,000 graduates and their supporters dividing themselves among six ceremonies, while 1,261 students were ushered through Chichester Festival Theatre over two days.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 6:00 pm

The poignancy of the Friday date – 11/11/11 – was not lost on the attendees, who honoured the two-minute silence to the traditional Last Post trumpet call. However, the mood remained celebratory before and after respects were paid, with the usual throwing of mortarboards and photos taken by family and friends.

Courtney Youngs, who received a 2.1 BA Hons degree in dance and performing arts, said it was an ‘amazing day’, and Jack Brooks, 21, who received a 2.1 BA Hons Degree in performing arts, said his highlight was ‘appreciating the time we’ve had with the lecturers, and enjoying what we’ve got out of it’.

A pioneer among contemporary British writers, Professor Jo Shapcott, pictured below, was given an honorary fellowship. She had been associated with the university for four years.

1.

University of Chichester 2011 graduation: A year with special significance. Pictures: Kate Shemilt C111769

Photo Sales

2.

University of Chichester 2011 graduation: A year with special significance. Pictures: Kate Shemilt C111769

Photo Sales

3.

University of Chichester 2011 graduation: A year with special significance. Pictures: Kate Shemilt C111769

Photo Sales

4.

University of Chichester 2011 graduation: A year with special significance. Pictures: Kate Shemilt C111769

Photo Sales
University of ChichesterChichester Festival Theatre
Next Page
Page 1 of 3