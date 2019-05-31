11-year-old Shoreham girl’s wonderful wildlife pictures

Budding photographer Emily Jackson, 11, has been out and about during her half-term holiday this week and captured these stunning snaps of some of Sussex’s feathered friends at the Arundel Wetland Centre, Woods Mill in Henfield, and at Brooklands Lake in Worthing.
