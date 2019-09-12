One of Sussex’s leading financial advice firms has topped off a remarkable year of growth with a further business boost.

Investment Solutions, which last year marked its 30th anniversary with a record year of achievements, has now expanded further to ensure it is well-placed to serve its growing pool of clients and their wide range of needs.

The Independent Firm of Chartered Financial Advisers has taken over a neighbouring property at its base at Grafton Road, Worthing, to enable it to take on additional staff – helping to reinforce its position as among the largest firms of financial advisers in Sussex.

The expansion, which follows last year’s move to take over Roundhill Financial Management, an independent firm of financial advisers in Brighton, means Investment Solutions is better placed than ever to help guide clients through the maze of financial services currently on offer and provide advice and clear vision to help plan their futures.

Ivan Lyons, Investment Solutions Managing Director, said: “This move signifies our commitment to our clients and intention to continue providing the same high standard of expertise that we have become known for since we were established in 1988.

“A lot has changed since then and a growing number of people are realising the benefits of laying down solid plans for their financial future, whether that’s pension planning, financial investments or equity release, or protecting their loved ones by planning for long term care costs and inheritance tax.

“We are proud of being the best and this investment in our future confirms we plan to continue to be the best for a long time to come.”

Investment Solutions marked its 30th-anniversary last year by achieving record-breaking client assets under management of more than £400 million.

It also scooped an impressive number of leading industry awards, including New Model Adviser ‘Top 100 IFA Firm’ for the third year running with the judges recognising the firm’s strong growth and steadily increasing assets under management which have leapt from £254 m in 2016 to £400m last year.

There was praise for the firm’s investment process, client returns, services to clients and its own financial strength.

In previous years, the firm has won ‘Medium Company of the Year’ at the Adur & Worthing Business Awards and has been shortlisted as Citywire’s Top IFA Firm South East England in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Judges are regularly impressed with Investment Solutions’ quality of service and its service charter which ensures clients always know exactly where they stand.

A string of positive reviews for Investment Solutions on independent review sites such as Vouched For – where the public can rate their financial adviser – has seen the firm hold the position as the highest-rated firm within Sussex for six years in a row.

The firm’s expertise covers the full range of regulated activities covered by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and all directors and financial planners are qualified as ‘Chartered Financial Advisers’, the FCA industry-recognised qualification that’s on a par with a university degree.

Investment Solutions provides bespoke advice to clients within the South East and beyond. With no external shareholders, it can offer wholly impartial and independent advice – which is almost unique in the field of Wealth Management.

As a result, it is the only firm in West Sussex endorsed by Solicitors Independent Financial Advice (SIFA), which provides legal firms with recommendations for financial services firms.

Angus Willson, fellow Director, said the firm aims to firmly remain at the heart of the community it serves.

“We see ourselves as part of the community, and as part of that, we make a commitment each year to support local charities. This year we have been supporting the Chestnut Tree Hospice.

“This new era of growth brings exciting times and we are looking forward to providing even more clients with the high quality of financial planning that we have become known for.”

www.investment-solutions.co.uk