Brighton’s Choccywoccydoodah closes down

Brighton’s famous chocolate shop, Choccywoccydoodah, has closed down.

On its front door, and its website, there is a sign reading, “Choccywoccydoodah is now permanently closed. Please direct all enquiries to; Quantuma LLP 3rd Floor 37 Frederick Place Brighton BN1 4EA.”

The shop, which had been based in Meeting House Lane, was founded in 1994 by Christine Taylor and Christine Garratt. It became famous for its stunning cake designs and celebrity clients.

Famous faces who commissioned a cake from Choccywoccydoodah include Kylie Minogue, Elton John, Simon Cowell and a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed creation for Johnny Depp.

The brand became more well-known after featuring in a reality TV show on the Really channel from 2011-2014.

Choccywoccydoodah also had a London branch until recently – the store in Covent Garden closed down last week. An Eastbourne branch also opened, but it shut its doors back in 2005.