Bumper batch of special offers and awesome events for Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival

Businesses in Steyning and the surrounding villages have put together a whole host of special offers for this year’s Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival.

Lots of special events have also been organised by a team from the Steyning and District Community Partnership visitor and tourism committee.

Organisers, supporters and charity representatives at the launch of the 2019 Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Steve Robards SR1921410

The festival will run from Saturday, September 7, to Sunday, October 6, and was officially launched at The White Horse in Steyning yesterday.

Reina Alston, from the festival committee, said: “It is all done with a very small group of people and they all do a fantastic job. We have lots of offers, it just goes on and on, and the events, again, are awesome.

“It is all set to start with a bang at the farmers’ market, with live music, cooking demos and special offers from stallholders.

“The bake off is in its third year and looks set to become a very popular annual event. We have a three-day beer festival, walks, a Mad Hatters Tea Party, which I have been banging on about for years, and for the first time, Wiston House is opening its garden for a tour and English wine tasting – it is great to get them on board.

“One of our keen interests is to attract people to Steyning. It is a joint effort, local businesses supporting the event and local volunteers steering the organisation.

“Steyning and district is awash with award-winning food and drink related outlets and it is always good news to celebrate this, not just for the enjoyment of our residents but also to welcome as many visitors as possible from further afield.”

Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice is this year’s chosen charity and throughout the festival, many eateries will have a special dish on the menu with a donation each time it is ordered. There is also a hospice supper at The Sussex Produce Company on Friday, September 13, at 7.30pm.

This year’s celebrity author dinner, also at The Sussex Produce Company, will be on Thursday, September 19, at 7.30pm. Camilla Stephens, founder of Higgidy Pies and author of two recipe books, will share anecdotes, tips and stories from her inspirational career.

All the information is available on the new website, steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk