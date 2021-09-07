Organised by the West Sussex Mini Owners Club, the event proved popular with people heading out as Worthing enjoyed a late-summer mini-heatwave.
1. Minis by the Sea, Worthing
More than 200 Minis were on display in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, on Sunday, September 5
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
