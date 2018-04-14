Charity crafters needs more help

Keen knitters, seamstresses and crocheters have joined forces to make various items for charity.

Angmering With Love was set up by Vivienne Dacosta and Jacqui McGuire just before Christmas and now has more than 110 members.

Vivienne said: “It was set up with the aim to sew, knit and crochet for charity, changing the charity every quarter.

“We are seeking new members to join us to allow us to help even more local charities in need.”

The first chosen project was Guild Care’s dementia care home, Haviland House, in Worthing. The group made lap mats, bed covers, twiddle muffs, wrist warmers and gloves for the residents.

Eileen Garbutt, wellbeing co-ordinator, said: “We can’t thank them enough for being so generous with their gifts for our residents.

“They made more than 100 pieces for us. The residents love these kinds of items, they really do put a smile on their faces.”

The next charity is Worthing Churches Homeless Projects and Angmering With Love is looking for more people to help.

Vivienne said: “Young or old, if you can knit, sew, or crochet, have time on your hands and would like to do something to help the community, then please join us. Our youngest member is nine years old and our oldest in her 80s.”

The group meets at Hobbycraft from 10am to 12pm on the last Friday of every month. Email Vivienne at vivienne_dacosta@hotmail.com or find Angmering Made With Love on Facebook to join the group.