Christmas carols at Bailiffscourt packed with festive favourites

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The lyrics of the festive favourite are being amplified across shopping malls and village halls the length of Britain.

Christmas at Bailiffscourt

But none, I wager, will do so with the sheer finesse and vocal harmony of a Christmas carol performance at the ancient chapel at Bailiffscourt.

The words could not be more appropriate either.

This 700 year old building – the heart and only truly original piece of the estate – could not be more serenely and seasonally decorated, with bauble-clad tree, a myriad of tiny beads of light, and the soothing flicker of candle.

The Agnes Collective – a UK based quartet bringing together four friends and world-class soloists – know exactly how to make Christmas sound authentic.

Christmas at Bailiffscourt

And to get the audience in the holiday mood.

The carol concerts at this renowned hotel and spa at Climping in West Sussex have become something of a tradition in themselves.

They are completed with fine festive dining too – a terrific Christmas supper when we reviewed on Tuesday (December 17).

Bailiffscourt is something of a fake – a wonderful collection of medieval buildings re-assembled from across the globe at this unique site in the first half of the 20th century.

But the concert like the venue is in every other respect the genuine article. Beautiful, tranquil and in perfect pitch.

Carols and songs including Silent Night, Santa Baby, Oh Holy Night, Jingle Bells, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas were interspersed with poetic readings.

Including one from The Grinch.

Even if you didn’t make it to Bailiffscourt, do find time for a carol concert in a church near you this year.

• We were invited to review by Bailiffscourt but our visit was not part of any advertisement arrangement.