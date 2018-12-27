Christmas party and nativity show pictures from 1988

Around 80 children from John Selden Middle School took part in the production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Nativity shows have not changed much in the past 30 years if these pictures from schools across the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton area are anything to go by.

All the pictures are taken from editions of the Adur Herald, Worthing Herald and Arun Gazette from December 1988.

40 pupils from Rosemead Preparatory School in Littlehampton took part in the traditional nativity story
Fishersgate First School pupils enjoyed a game of pass the parcel at their Christmas party, where they all turned out in hand-made party hats and crowns
Around 25 youngsters took part in Rustington Pre-School Playgroups performance of the Little Fir Tree
Around 80 children from John Selden Middle School took part in the production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
