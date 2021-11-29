Read a special e-version of the Christmas magazine - packed with festive tips and information

The Christmas magazine is full of festive tips and information

The big day is getting closer and families everywhere are busy planning to make it a special Christmas.

After last year was heavily disrupted by the pandemic and many lockdown measures, this year Christmas will feel much more like normal – even if Covid is still with us and the need to be sensible where our health is concerned is still in our minds.

In the Worthing Herald’s special Christmas magazine, we bring you a wide selection of articles to help you plan all you need for before, during and even after Christmas.

There are some ideas for presents, including top tips for what the kids will love this year.

We have some great suggestions for festive food and drink – including the lowdown on boozy advent calendars if you want a little tipple or two before Santa arrives.

There’s an extensive guide to how our local towns will be flicking the light switches to get Christmas shopping season under way.

We look at taking a memorable trip to Lapland and give you some tips on financial planning to help you through the festive season.

There are also articles on Christmas decorations and a look at the big pantomime Beauty and the Beast at Worthing Theatres and Museum – and find out how you can win a festive hamper.