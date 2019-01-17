Console Corner: 10 most anticipated games of 2019 part 2

Part 2 of our look at the 10 most anticipated releases scheduled for 2019.

Last week we included Anthem, Crackdown 3, Days Gone, Far Cry New Dawn and Gears of War 5 on an already exciting list. These five upcoming titles complete the selection.

Notable others: Trials Rising, Dead or Alive 6, The Sinking City, The Outer Worlds, Rage 2, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course and Devil May Cry 5. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

The Division 2

Out: March 15

On: PS4, XBO, PC

The original Division was a fascinating game that briefly captured online shooter fans before being buried under some bad design choices and a frustrating lack of updates. The Division 2 team promises to make good on all those shortcomings. If they do then expect a bigger, better and more story orientated game for group and team play.

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Out: March 29

On: Switch

Yoshi’s Woolly World remains one of the most underated games in recent history. A classic on the Wii U, now Yoshi’s Crafted World aims to bring that success to the new generation Nintendo console, the Switch. The big new feature is a mechanic that allows players to “flip” a stage and open up new paths. Sounds simple, but if the game’s first trailer is any indication, this mechanic will force players to completely reconsider the way that they view the typical 2D platformer level. It looks like a classic Nintendo experience in the mould of the original Mario games and a sure fire hit.

Mortal Kombat 11

Out: April 23

On: PS4, XBO, PC, Switch

One of the founding fathers of video gaming as we know it, Mortal Kombat is back with number 11. The MK11 announcement and footage stole the show at games conventions last year. And the super violent franchise looks set to feature its usual brilliant roster in a familiar style. I can’t wait.

Metro Exodus

Out: February 22

On: PS4, XBO, PC

Those who have played the Metro series know that it is one of the most atmospheric and clever first-person shooter franchises of the modern era. The problem is that it always feels like not enough people have actually played these incredible games.

Metro Exodus vows to expand the notoriety of these cult classic games by expanding the Metro world itself. This iteration of the shooter is set during the end of the world and looks hugely promising.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Out: TBC

On: Switch

There were a number of games I could have included in 10th spot given what an action-packed year we have in prospect. But I think Luigi’s Mansion just above deserves a mention. If truth be told, the Luigi’s Mansion franchise has never been perfect. But it has a cult following and is ripe for the innovative Switch. I’m backing this to really shine and join the console’s stellar line-up.

