Console Corner: The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 review

Stylish RPG shouldn’t be ignored.

And now for something a little bit different.

There are many, many, many .... many.... cutscenes in this game with a story which I have to be honest I failed to follow as it is very easy to skip past and many of you will not be able to resist the temptation. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

Amid all the clamour and hype surrounding the release of Far Cry 5 this week action RPG The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 was released on PS4.

Having never played a previous version of the game I went into this only knowing that it just that... an action RPG.

You play a witch’s minion known as Hundred Knight and your task is to aid the witch master in battling other witches (bosses) and various creatures of the land.

From the get go Hundred Knight is a nice looking game with well animated Manga/Anime style graphics and is a top-down isometric view (think the first ever FIFA.... that angle).

Movement and controls are very simple with a one button attack and a combination of buttons to pull specials that draw from your adrenaline points.

You collect the usual loot as you progress which ranges from common items to legendary - all of which can be levelled up.

What makes this game a bit different is that you set five weapons in your slots and these form your combos. Changing them will give you different styles of attack and inflict differing amounts of damage ie blunt, slash and magic. As you progress weapons will also have differing effects such as stun, poison and slow.

There are many, many, many .... many.... cutscenes in this game with a story which I have to be honest I failed to follow as it is very easy to skip past and many of you will not be able to resist the temptation.

You have different modes to switch between which called facets and these are like tank, attacker and magic user settings.

For an RPG Hundred Knight isn’t overly complex but it has plenty in there to keep you busy for a long time and ample opportunities to go loot and XP farming to boost up those skills.

The main part of the game is GigaCalories which start at 100 and deplete when you move and use specials but can be bumped back up with a special move on monsters which enables you to effectively devour them.

All in all this is a cool little pick up and play with no online mode which means you can PAUSE the game when you need to do something and there’s a lot to be said for that! Come and go as you please.