Difficult decisions for judges at Ferring Horticultural Society autumn show

Dry weather was no match for members of Ferring Horticultural Society as they showed off gardening talents at the final flower show of the year, with various autumnal exhibits winning prizes.

Judge Sheila McLaren-Hugh was impressed with the variety and quantity of entries displayed on Saturday afternoon, given the dry conditions throughout the season.

DM1893171a.jpg Ferring Horticultural Society autumn flower show. Roger Wilde, first pot plant. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Denise Potton, publicity officer, said: “The good weather attracted a large number of visitors who enjoyed the quality of the exhibits on show as well as the very good refreshments on offer.”

The displays of dahlias, chrysanthemums, fruit and vegetables at Ferring Village Hall were said to be of a very high standard, reflected in Ron Sullivan winning best in show for his vase of three chrysanthemums, as well as the chrysanthemum cup.

The dahlia cup was a very close competition between Ray Dumbleton and John Franklin, but Ray was crowned the victor after judge deliberation.

Christine Hicks took the Frank Braisby cup for her winning entry in the photographic competition ‘Wildlife in your Garden’, where the high standard made it incredibly difficult for judges to choose a favourite.

Peter Clear, a long-standing society member, was awarded the autumn trophy and also took the vegetable cup and the Cunliffe cup for most points in all three shows.

Liz Green continued her long run of success taking the floral cup for all three shows, with more beautiful displays. The homecraft cup went to Mabs Welch for her food creations over all three of this year’s shows.

Members of the Ferring Horticultural Society will next be showing their floral creations at the spring flower show, which will take place in March.

Other class winners included Wendy Peters, Vivien Clarke, Linda Fryar, Maureen Jackson, Joy Warren, Brian Rolfe, Pamela Rolfe, Diane Dumbleton, John Peters, Bob Norton Wight, Gwenda Ford, John Clarke, Roger Wilde, Gloria Aylott, Jeff Horsnell, Martin Ford, Jurg Klemenz, Linda Gray and Margaret Holyoake.

