Dogs Trust Shoreham: Dog of the Week

This week’s Dog of the Week is a super-smart, two-year-old German Shepherd.

Kelly the Alsatian is looking for a new home with experienced owners to continue training.

It is essential that Kelly’s new home must have no other pets, no residents under 16 and the house must have its own garden for a daily off-lead run around.

Kelly’s new owners must be active and have a varied lifestyle in order to be Kelly’s ideal owners.

When out walking, Kelly would like to be walked in quiet areas where it is possible avoid other dogs, as they make Kelly uncomfortable - it also necessary that Kelly wears a muzzle when out.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Once you’ve taken the time to build up a trusting bond, you’ll have gained a loyal companion who will show you all the love that she has to offer.

It may take multiple visits to the Shoreham rehoming centre to get to know Kelly, but her carers are certain that building her friendship will be a truly rewarding experience.”

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit the Centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham.