Dogs Trust Shoreham: Dog of the Week

Churro is an endearing seven-year-old chihuahua-cross, looking for a forever home.

The perfect home for Churro would be somewhere peaceful with a garden and adventurous owners.

Churro can live with teenagers over the age of 15, but cannot live with other dogs or cats.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager said: “Churro is a fun and sprightly little chap who will make for a wonderful companion to a family who can support him with some additional training and confidence building.

Churro currently lives in a temporary foster home, the fosterers said: “Churro has been a great companion to snuggle up with while watching the television.”

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit the Centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham.