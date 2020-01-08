Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Ruben seeks a confident and caring owner

Ruben is a deaf and epileptic, eight-year-old with an affectionate side.

The male dalmatian is looking for an owner who is able to administer daily medication and learn the hand signal commands Ruben has got used to at the Dogs Trust Shoreham centre.

Ruben is a sociable dog and could potentially live with another dog but, could also be the only pet in the household. Ruben can also live with anyone over the age of 16.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager said: “Ruben is an affectionate boy who loves nothing more than spending time with his favourite people.

“This sweet chap doesn’t let his epilepsy or deafness hold him back - he enjoys life to the fullest.

“He is always keen to get out and about and walks beautifully on a lead although can be a little uncoordinated at times.”

Ruben is currently being looked after by temporary foster carers.

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit Dogs Trust Shoreham based at Brighton Road, Shoreham.