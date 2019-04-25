Explore Sussex with etc Magazine

This month we are exploring our great county and have rounded up 50 places for you to visit.

Some you may have heard of, such as Bluebell Railway or the bluebell woods in Arlington, but others you may not have.

West Sussex cover

However, there are loads more we could have included such as Itchenor, Chichester harbour and Bosham which is featured on our West Sussex cover or Rock-a-Nore in Hastings on our East Sussex cover.

If there is somewhere you think we have missed, then let us know by emailing etc.info@jpimedia.co.uk or get in touch via Facebook or Twitter. We love to hear from our readers.

We also have the usual features you all enjoy including an interview with Lovejoy actor Ian McShane, fashion and recipes from TV chef James Martin.

Plus lots of great local people who are doing what they love in the county.

East Sussex cover

A recent study has revealed that since the Brexit vote staycations, holidays in the UK, are on the rise.

I spoke to the couple behind Arden house b&b in Arundel, and found its history is just as interesting as the town it is situated in.

I headed to Shoreham to talk to the very talented illustrator and artist Helen Murphy. A mum of two, she takes her sketchbook where ever she goes to capture what she sees. It is refreshing in a time dominated by technology to have someone working with pen and paper.

As a Strictly fan I was also lucky enough to talk to It Takes Two presenter Ian Waite about his latest tour the Ballroom Boys, which comes to Crawley. He also revealed who he would like to see on the show.

In Lewes, I found out the inspiration behind business Sass & Me. Founded by mum Rebecca she sells beautiful shoes perfectly made for developing little feet.

Artist Rachel Mammone wanted to be an astronaut when she was a child but now she paints galaxies using watercolours. It is refreshing in a time dominated by technology to have someone working with paint and paper.

We hope you enjoy this month’s magazine.

To view the West Sussex edition click here

And for the East Sussex magazine click here