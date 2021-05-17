Celebrate world baking day with these recipes

If you’re looking to dig out that mixing bowl and prepare something delicious, why not try one of these recipes by Jack Monroe exclusively for Del Monte.

Whether you want to bake something to surprise a friend or relative, or even just make a lovely treat to enjoy yourself, these recipes could be the inspiration you need.

Peach drizzle cake

Peach drizzle cake

Vegetarian

Serves 8

Prep time: 15 minutes, Cooking time: 60 minutes, plus 30 minutes cooling time

Skill level: Easy

Cinnamon buns

Ingredients:

1 can (425g) Del Monte® Peach Slices in Juice

250g butter (softened) or baking spread

200g finely ground white sugar

3 medium eggs

250g self-raising flour or 250g plain flour plus 1 1/2 tbsp baking powder

100g icing sugar

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180 o C, Gas Mark 4. Lightly grease a large loaf tin.

2. Strain the can of Del Monte® Peach Slices, reserving the juice to use later on for the icing.

3. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter (or baking spread) and sugar. Mix well to form an even buttercream.

4. Break in one egg and mix well, using a fork to combine it with the buttercream mixture. Repeat the same process with the remaining two eggs.

5. Add the baking powder, a pinch of salt and the flour, a quarter at a time, mixing well to combine evenly each time before adding more.

6. Finally, add in the drained peaches and stir in. They will carry some residual juice that will pool at the edges of your batter, so mix this in well, but try not to break up the soft peach slices too much in the process.

7. When the batter is even and smooth, pour it into your prepared tin, jostling the peach slices so that they are evenly distributed throughout.

8. Bake in the centre of the oven for 50 minutes to an hour or until a knife inserted in the centre comes out almost clean (if the knife comes out with some batter attached, turn the

oven down to 140 o C and check every 10 minutes until done). Oven temperatures may vary, so check your cake carefully.

9. Remove from the oven and loosen the edges of the loaf with a sharp knife or palette knife. Let it stand for 30 minutes before removing it from the tin and leaving to cool completely on

a wire rack.

10. For the icing: Ensure the loaf has cooled enough before you start icing - you want to be able to touch it with your fingertips for a few seconds and not register that it’s warm. Sieve the icing sugar into a large mixing bowl and add 1 tbsp of the reserved peach juice. Mix well to make a smooth, thick icing. Drizzle the icing over the top and leave to set for 30 minutes.

Tip 1: If you would like a little more moisture on the cake, you can boil the juice down a little to make a syrup (add a few teaspoonfuls of sugar if you want it really sticky and sweet). Gently punch some holes in the top of the cake with a fork, drizzle the syrup over and allow it to sink in a little before topping with the icing drizzle.

Tip 2: Leftovers will keep for up to four days in an airtight clean container in a cool dark place, or four months in the freezer. Best frozen in slices and defrosted whenever you fancy a quick treat!

Peach, almond and buckwheat cinnamon buns

Vegetarian

Serves up to 12

Prep time: 4 hours, Cooking time: 60 minutes, plus 2 hours cooling time

Skill level: Intermediate

Ingredients:

2 cans (415g) Del Monte® Pear Halves in Juice

1 tbsp dried active yeast

3 tbsp sugar

185g wholemeal flour

180g buckwheat flour

100g ground almonds

1/2 tsp salt

1 medium egg, plus 1 egg yolk

7 tbsp plain yoghurt

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

100g icing sugar

2 tbsp chopped almonds

Method:

1. Separate out the pear halves from the juice then place the pear halves to one side for later. Measure out 160ml of the juice, pouring the left-over juice on the pears. Heat up the juice in the microwave for 60 seconds (or on the hob for a minute) until warm, but not hot.

2. In a bowl, combine the warmed juice, yeast and sugar. Whisk together briefly with a fork. Leave to stand for a few minutes while the yeast wakes up and begins to bubble. While the yeast is activating, weigh out the two flours and the ground almonds. Add these to a large mixing bowl with the salt. Stir well for half a minute to combine.

3. In a small bowl, mix together the egg and egg yolk. Add four tablespoons of plain yoghurt and beat together. Add this to the yeast mixture and whisk briefly, but briskly with a fork until smooth. Make a well in the middle of the flours and pour in the liquid ingredients. Mix with a wooden spoon to bring together into a smooth dough. If it’s a bit sticky, add a tablespoon or two more flour and mix again.

4. Flour your work surface and begin to knead the dough for around six minutes, until it feels smooth and springy to touch. Place into a lightly oiled bowl and cover (you can use clingfilm or a clean tea towel). Leave the dough to rise in the warmest part of your home for two and a half hours, or until it has doubled in size.

5. While the dough is rising, blitz the pears and reserved juice in a blender until smooth. Pour into a saucepan and add the ground cinnamon and ginger. Simmer on a low heat on the smallest hob ring for around 20 minutes until it has thickened and reduced by around a third. Cover the pan with a lid if it starts to spit. Remove from the heat and allow to cool completely while the dough continues to rise.

6. Once the dough has risen and doubled in size, flour your work surface again and begin to roll it out into a rectangle (approx. 40cm x 20cm). Spoon the spiced pear puree onto the dough and spread it evenly all over. Taking the shorter side, roll it up lightly and carefully. When rolled up, carefully turn it so it is seam side down, to help to seal it and hold it together. Using a knife, cut the dough into 12 equally sized pieces, then carefully transfer each piece into a lightly greased roasting dish (approx. 30cm x 20cm). Repeat until all the dough is used up. Then cover the dish and leave to prove for another hour.

7. Heat your oven to 165 o C, Gas Mark 3 (oven temperatures may vary), and place them on a shelf in (or just below) the middle of the oven. Bake for one hour, then remove and allow to

cool completely in the dish - usually around two hours. Once cooled, sieve the icing sugar into a mixing bowl and add the yoghurt. Mix well to form a thick icing and spread over the top of the buns. Scatter the chopped nuts on top and leave to set.

Tip 1: You can use the spare white of the second egg to glaze the buns or keep it in the fridge for up to three days.

Tip 2: You can test the dough by lightly pressing a finger into the surface; if it slowly springs back into shape, it’s ready. If not, continue to knead it for another minute or two.

Tip 3: To prevent your dough sticking to your rolling pin, lightly oil it.