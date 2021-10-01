Here are 10 breeds of dog perfect for those who suffer allergies.

Here are 10 breeds of hypoallergenic dog that shed very little hair - ideal pets for allergy sufferers

These types of dog will spare the sneezes of those allergic to hair – as well as saving your carpet from piles of shedded fur.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 1st October 2021, 10:30 am

If you’ve been thinking about getting a dog over lockdown then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes last year soared to around 250,000.

But some people find being around dog impossible due to an allergic reactions to their hair, which can cause sneezing, streaming eyes and even a skin rash.

Lucky there are a number of breeds that shed very little hair, meaning nobody has to miss out on owning a dog.

Here are 10 hypoallergenic dogs perfect for those with allergies.

1. Labradoodle

The Labrador Retriever may be the UK's most popular dog, but they shed a huge amount of hair. The Labradoodle is a mix of a Labrador and the far more hypoallergenic Poodle, making the dog shed far less hair and less likely to trigger your allergies.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Poodle

Whether you opt for the standard, mini or toy varieties, all poodles shed very little of their soft, curly hair. They are also highly intelligent and easy to train.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Affenpinscher

The Affenpinscher, also known as a Monkey Terrier, has fairly wirey hair that is less likely to cause problems for allergy sufferers.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Portuguese Water Dog

While the Portuguese Water Dog does shed hair, it's relatively thick and highly seasonal, so a regular grooming regime will keep allergy sufferers from suffering.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

