There were 1,753 puppies called Luna last year - making it the most popular choice for new dog owners. The name means 'moon' in Latin.

Here are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

As pet ownership has surged over lockdown, these are the names that might cause most confusion if you shout them at a favourite dog walking spot.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 11:09 am

According to the Kennel Club the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes last year soared by nearly eight per cent, to around 250,000.

Some of the most in-demand include Labrador Retrievers, French Bulldogs and Labrador Retrievers, while others have seen their popularity flatline.

Of course, once you’ve decided to add a four-legged friend to your family, there’s the tricky business of what to call your new pooch.

Insurance company GoCompare has carried out some research into the most popular dog names chosen over lockdown.

So don’t be surprised if you get more than you expected when you call back a dog with one of these 10 names in the park.

Here are the 13 rarest breeds of dog in the UK

These are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Bella

The research found 1,492 new Bellas, making it second most popular dog name. It means 'beautiful' in Italian.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Buy photo

2. Milo

Milo is third on this list, with 1,352 owners opting for it as a dog name. In Celtic languages, the name means 'fame' or 'glory'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Buy photo

3. Teddy

The more traditional dog name of Teddy is fourth, with 1,067 people choosing the moniker. It means 'protector' or 'wealthy' and is most associated with the stuffed teddy bears named after American President Theodore Roosevelt.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Buy photo

4. Buddy

Rounding out the top five is Buddy, thanks to 1,020 dog owners using the name for their puppies. It means 'friend'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3