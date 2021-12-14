Pet food company tails.com warns that there are a number of festive dishes that you should not share with your pooch, no matter how eager they are to have a bite.

If your pup does end up pinching a piece of chocolate when your back is turned, the nutritional experts at tails.com recommend how to handle it:

“If your dog eats even a small amount of chocolate, you should arrange an immediate appointment with your veterinarian, and in the meantime monitor their behaviour very closely for any symptoms or sickness.”

Also if your dog happens to eat some nuts here is what the experts recommend you do.

“Macadamia nuts are a popular festive treat, but they can be extremely harmful to your dog as they are extremely fatty and even small amounts can cause your pooch to experience diarrhoea, vomiting and weakness in their hind legs, or in the worst-case scenario may even lead to pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas)." If your dog has consumed a large number of nuts and appears to be showing symptoms, then you are advised to seek veterinary attention as soon as possible.

1. Chocolate Chocolate is extremely poisonous for dogs because of its high theobromine content. It is highly toxic for dogs as they are physically incapable of metabolising it. Chocolate can also cause dogs to experience an increased heart rate, as well as stress on their kidneys and nervous system. The darker the chocolate the more dangerous it is for your dog, and as little as 8.5 grams of cocoa-rich chocolate may even be enough to kill a small or young dog. Photo: Picture: Unsplash Photo Sales

2. Mince pies Mince pies are packed full of dried fruits such as sultanas, raisins, currants and grapes which can be extremely toxic for your dog. Even small amounts of these kinds of fruits can lead to severe kidney failure in your pooch. Photo: Picture: Unsplash Photo Sales

3. Christmas pudding Christmas puddings are full of dried fruits that can be toxic for your dog. An added danger of the Christmas staple is that they also often contain alcohol, making this dessert even more harmful for your canine companion. Photo: Picture: Unsplash Photo Sales

4. Long-abandoned leftovers When food gets left for too long it can become a breeding ground for mould and bacteria, with bread, meat and dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt being particularly susceptible. The nutritional experts at tails.com recommend: “it is important to keep any leftovers out of reach from your pet, and extra important to not keep any leftovers in the fridge for any longer than 24 hours or the recommended amount of time on the product’s packaging." Photo: Picture: Unsplash Photo Sales