Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown last year, as the Kennel Club saw pedigree dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000.

When looking for a new pet dog there are many options to choose from, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.

Small dogs are ideal for those with smaller homes, need less exercise, are easier to groom, and tend to live on average longer than large dogs.

Perhaps because of these reasons, several of the more diminutive breeds of pooches appear near the top of the Kennel Club’s list of most popular dogs.

Here are the top 10 most popular breeds of small dog.

Has your pet been crowned 2020 top dog?

1. French Bulldog The French Bulldog has enjoyed huge popularity in recent years and was the second most common canine purchase of 2020, after the Labrador Retriever. A huge 39,266 were registered with the Kennel Club. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Mini Smooth Haired Dachshund The small sausage dog with the big personality, the Mini Smooth Haired Dachshund is the second most popular small dog in the UK, with 10,369 registrations in 2020. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Pug Known for its wrinkly, short-muzzled face, the Pug is another dog that has seen its popularity soar over lockdown, with 6,033 registrations in 2020. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Miniature Schnauzer The Miniature Schnauzer, which originated in Germany in the middle of the 19th century, was the fourth most popular dog in the UK in 2020, with 4,778 new registrations. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales