Bayside Social will bring a touch of Miami to Worthing with Kenny’s new venture, his third restaurant.

Diners will enjoy 180-degree views of the beautiful Worthing coastline and Kenny has created a new beachside menu, featuring ‘nice and simple’ breakfasts and a variety of small plates with a laid-back, beach-side vibe.

Located at 1 Beach Parade, part of the Bayside development next to Splashpoint, the restaurant is due to open on Saturday, September 4.

MasterChef champion Kenny Tutt and his wife Lucy at the opening of Pitch, his first restaurant in Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin DM1953626a

Kenny will soon be showcasing his new menu to invited guests and we will bring you more news once we have it.