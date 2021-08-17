She said: "My website has simple recipes that use the best of seasonal ingredients to help you cook and eat more sustainably.

"That’s what Georgie Eats is all about. When you visit my website you will find an abundance of delicious recipes and gorgeous photography to help you fall back in love with veg, learn how to nourish both yourself and the planet and cook delicious, healthy food."

Georgie hosts cookery classes where you can learn how to make vegan dishes.

Dhal Picture: Kirsty Jayne Russell

Her favourite go to dish is this coconut, spinach and red lentil dhal.

She said: "It is a one-pot easy dish bursting with creamy coconut, tender red lentils, warming spices and fresh spinach. It's the perfect 'empty fridge' dinner.

"It tastes even better the next day so is perfect for batch cooking. I am never without some in my freezer."

Georgie Picture: Kirsty Jayne Russell

Visit Georgie's website, here georgieeats.co.uk

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 red onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

125g dried red lentils

100g creamed coconut

600 ml vegetable stock

1 tsp maple syrup or sugar

2 tsp white wine vinegar

100g fresh spinach

sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

To serve: rice, fresh coriander, toasted cashew nuts, and sliced red onion.

SPICE MIX

2 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp chilli flakes

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp cumin

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp turmeric

METHOD

Heat a high-sided frying pan over a medium heat and add the oil. Once hot, add the onion to sweat for 8-10 minutes, until soft and translucent. Then, add the garlic, spice mix and a dash of water. Stir well and fry for a further minute or so, until the spices release their aroma.

Add the red lentils, creamed coconut, stock and maple syrup/sugar into the pan. Stir well and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and let the pan gently bubble for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are soft and the dhal is creamy.

Stir in the white wine vinegar and spinach, then season generously with salt & pepper. Simmer for a further minute or so, just until the spinach has wilted.