Sompting business nominated as best start-up in Britain

Fishing cookery school and smokehouse Fins and Forks is celebrating after being nominated as a finalist for the Journal Magazine Awards, which is recognising the best independent businesses across the UK.

Fins and Forks was created in 2020 by professional chef Michael King, after he was furloughed and made redundant during the pandemic.

MBE Alison Edgar, who is regarded as the ‘The Entrepreneur’s Godmother’ to many of the world’s most successful business leaders, was the judge who selected Fins and Forks from more than 600 nominations as her finalist in two categories – Best Start-Up of 2020 and Unique Gifting.

Alison was blown away Michael King’s ‘Bait to Plate’ fishing and cookery experience days and said, “Fins and Forks offers a day unlike any other. Source your own fish, learn how to catch it, smoke it and then have it prepared by a qualified chef in a gourmet fashion. A quite unique day out.”

Michael King said, “I’m delighted that Fins and Forks has been shortlisted for the Journal Magazine awards in two categories. We are about reconnecting people with their food and teaching them how to target, catch, prepare, cook and consume responsibly and locally sourced fish and seafood.

“Regardless of whether we win or not this is dedicated to my wife, who’s unwavering support and sacrifices have allowed me to take this idea from a seed to a reality.”

The Journal Awards is sponsored by the luxury and lifestyle online platform Mór.

Mór CEO Craig Unsworth, said, “It is great to see a business such as Fins and Forks being nominated for two awards. The whole community should be proud, and I hope this encourages even more people to think about supporting local businesses.

“There has never been a better time for the business community to come together and support each other. These awards allow people to discover new and exciting independent businesses and brands who put quality, personal service, and attention to detail above everything else.”

To vote for Fins and Forks go to: https://journalmagazine.co.uk/vote/