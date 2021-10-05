After four weeks of special offers and events, the festival ended in style with a black tie event at Tottington Manor in Edburton on Saturday.

Reina Alston, chairman of the Steyning & District Community Partnership, which organises the festival, said the dinner and dance, with a charity auction for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, was the crowning glory. “Those attending looked superb – men in black tie and ladies in the most glamorous of outfits,” she said. “Simon Langton from Denhams Auctioneers and Valuers conducted the auction with great style and humour, overseeing ten lots going under the hammer. Bidding was keen, with some lots having quite a tussle before that word ‘sold’ was proclaimed. The evening produced £2,190, a wonderful amount of money for the festival charity, Chestnut Tree House. It was a superb way to end the festival and, of course, there is still more to be donated to the charity from other events which were run for them during the four-week period.”

She was pleased to report the festival had managed to avoid any complications caused by Covid-19. Reina added: “It was noticeable that people just wanted to take the opportunity to get out there and enjoy themselves. The hard work of the committee that produces the event was well worth it – seeing people happy is what it is all about.”

The final day also saw Steyning Farmers’ Market raffle the stallholders’ festival hamper, which raised a further £132 for the hospice, and host the annual pumpkin weigh in. This year’s winner was farmer Derek Crush with a 211lb pumpkin and Jim Buckland was second with 199lb. Events during the final week included a Bramber Brooks Nature Reserve walk with Brianne Reeve and the popular Tasty Countryside in Edburton and Small Dole.

