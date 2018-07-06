Football pictures from the 80s and 90s

Now that we all know football is coming home, we have pored through the archives and found team photos from across the Herald and Gazette patch.

From Southwick to Littlehampton and (almost) everywhere in between, click through the gallery above to see some of the photos taken by our photographers over the years.

But can you spot any old teammates or family members in the snaps – or maybe even yourself?

• If you have any old pictures you would like to share, email them to news@worthingherald.co.uk, news@shorehamherald.co.uk or news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk

