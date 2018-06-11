Goring garden opens for charity

Channel View in Goring has been featured on the front of the National Garden Scheme’s 2018 visitor’s handbook.

Owners Trevor and Jennie Rollings, who have lived there for 26 years, are celebrating ten years of opening for charity and are proud their garden has been chosen for the cover of the yellow book.

The garden at 52 Brook Barn Way is a blend of Tudor cottage style with subtropical, Mediterranean and Antipodean planting.

There are many unusual structures, paths and arches combined with dense planting, shady viewpoints and sunny patios.

Jennie said: “When we moved here, the garden was very overgrown and neglected. We rebuilt the pond, which is the focal point of the garden and home to frogs, toads and newts.

“Areas of the garden have taken shape slowly, the intention always being to create points of interest with shady nooks and hidden views, to mix the formal with the quirky.”

Channel View is open on Saturday and Sunday, 2pm to 5pm. Entry £5, children free. Homemade teas will be available and there will be a plant sale.

Philip Duly, publicity officer for NGS West Sussex, said: “This imaginative garden includes structures created from timber washed up on the beach and thunder eggs laid in the path, brought back from Australia.

“Children enjoy the challenge of finding the various animal-statues hidden in the garden.”

Last year, NGS garden openings raised more than £4 million nationally for health charities.