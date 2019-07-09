Here’s what £120,000 can buy you in Worthing

If your budget to buy a home is tight these homes are all on the market for £120,000 or less.
Here’s our top picks of what’s available to buy now on Zoopla.
1. Shakespeare Road, Worthing
This one bedroom top floor flat flat is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents for 60,000. The catch? It is aimed at investors as planning permission for a one bedroom flat in the loft space with two dormers expired in February. Picture: Zoopla
This raised ground floor studio apartment is on the market with Your Move - Brighton for 75,000. Once again this is being marketed as an ideal investment as it is being sold with a tenant in situ. Picture: Zoopla
This top floor studio flat located on the Seafront benefits from a modern fitted kitchen, modern shower room, built in wardrobes and a pull down bed. it is on the market for offers over 90,000 with Michael Jones Estate Agents. Picture: Zoopla
This first floor studio apartment is in a converted Victorian building offers open plan living with a modern kitchen, space for a double bed and sofa and table. It is on for 95,000 with Leaders - Worthing. Picture: Zoopla