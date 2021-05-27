First look at Worthing’s newly-revamped Highdown Gardens

Our photographer, Steve Robards, took these stunning pictures, which show the true beauty of the world-famous gardens. And they can now be enjoyed by the public again following a year-long £1million facelift. The upgrade to the Worthing Borough Council-owned gardens was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. A spokesman for the borough council said: “The scheme has not only enhanced the visitor experience but also provides our gardeners with best facilities to maintain the exotic collection gathered by the garden’s founder Sir Frederick Stern. Highdown has a rich history of being enjoyed by royals and prime ministers alike, and we can’t wait to create more memories as we enter this new and exciting era for our treasured gardens.” Read more in next week’s Herald and Gazette, out on Thursday, June 3.