Look inside one of Sussex’s most luxurious homes currently on the market for £4,250,000

This beautiful seven bedroom Sussex home is one of the finest currently on the market

By Juliet Mead
Friday, 21st May 2021, 3:43 pm

The £4,250,000 statement house was designed by Stephen Langer and built in 2010.

It has classical proportions inspired by the Queen Anne era with huge light-filled rooms and period style features.

On a generous 2.5 acre level plot in Mayfield, it has an attractive outlook to all sides in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It also has a beautiful indoor swimming pool.

Full details can be found on Zoopla.

