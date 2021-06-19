Look inside stunning 11 bedroom house with two pools and its own bluebell wood

Rat’s Castle at Bury Gate, is set in gardens, terraces and grounds of about seven acres, and this magnificent country house was built to an unusually high specification, incorporating innovative technology and energy-conserving features to minimise carbon impact.

Nestled in the heart of the West Sussex countryside, Rat’s Castle enjoys some amazing views, including wonderful sunsets over the South Downs National Park.

The highlights of this gorgeous country house includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, audio visual/cinema/entertainment room, games room, gym, hard tennis court, five garages, landscaped terraces, a gated drive and bluebell wood.

The property is 11,821 sq ft (1024 sq m) which includes a two-bedroom annexe and two-bedroom staff cottage.

Rat’s Castle is on sale for a cool £8,500,000 with Clarke and Charlesworth, Storrington.

1. Rat's Castle, West Sussex. Picture from Right Move. SUS-210619-135305001 Buy photo

2. Rat's Castle, West Sussex. Picture from Right Move. SUS-210619-135255001 Buy photo

3. Rat's Castle, West Sussex. Picture from Right Move. SUS-210619-135705001 Buy photo

4. Rat's Castle, West Sussex. Picture from Right Move. SUS-210619-135625001 Buy photo