Look inside the most reduced property in Horsham

The first floor flat, located on Brighton Road, Mannings Heath has been reduced by 16.7% since its first listing.

It was last reduced in October 2021, down to £250,000.

The two-bed home also has one bathroom and one reception room.

The kitchen is fitted with a modern range of soft closing eye and base level units with matching drawers, complementing work top with inset stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap and drainer, inset four ring hob with oven under and extractor fan over, intergraded Fridge/Freezer, slimline dishwashers and washing machine, part tiled brick effect walls and inset LED spot light.

There is a communal entrance area, bin store and bike rack.

The flat is located 2.5 miles from Horsham town centre and 1.1 miles from Heron Way Primary School.

None allocated parking spaces located to front of property with additional parking nearby.

Investment buyers only.

All photos and details are from Zoopla.

