Look inside this cottage with pool and tennis court on the market for £1,475,000

The main home has four bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Separate to the home is also a spacious 1-bed annexe.

The cottage dates back to the 17th century or earlier and this character is noticable in the home with original beams, latched doors and fireplace.

With approximately 4.1 acres of land, the period cottage has a stunning garden with swimming pool and tennis court.

Ceiling heights in most rooms are good given the property’s age and the ground floor accommodation includes a double aspect drawing room with inglenook fireplace, spacious study with fitted bookshelving, sitting room/dining room with window and door overlooking the rear gardens, and corner fireplace with log burning stove.

There is also a kitchen with fitted wood fronted units with tiled work surfaces incorporating a six ring Calor gas hob, electric double oven and twin bowl stainless steel sink unit.

At the rear of the property is a utility room with built-in boiler cupboard, shelved larder, rear lobby with further utility areas and cloakroom.

On the first floor the landing has a walk-in airing cupboard and leads to the main bedroom with dressing table alcove, built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room; and three further bedrooms each with built-in wardrobe and a vanity unit.

Located on Nuthurst Street, RH13, the rural home is within 4.7 miles of Horsham town centre.

