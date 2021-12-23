Look inside this Equestrian property on the market in Billingshurst for £2,495,000

Located on West Chiltington Lane, Billingshurst, this four-bed property is situated at the end of a long private drive.

The farmhouse has a period feel to it with ceiling and wall timbers, exposed brickwork, open fireplaces and wooden/tiled flooring which combine with contemporary aspects for modern family living.

It has four spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

There is also a detatched one-bed annexe, as well as two detached barns, equestrian facilities and a heated pool.A

Sussex offers a range of options for those with equestrian interests: Show jumping and dressage events are held at Sands Farm equitation centre near Horsham and Hickstead south of England show ground, Horse racing at Goodwood and Fontwell Park and Polo at Knepp Castle and Cowdray Park.

For those keen on riding, there is a bridleway directly next to the property.

All photos and details are from Zoopla.

